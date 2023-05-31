New Leeds signing could stay at the club despite relegation

According to recent reports, there is a ‘good chance’ Max Wober will remain at Leeds United despite the Whites being relegated to the Championship.

The Austrian joined from RB Salzburg in January and consequently, with no relegation clause in his contract, the 25-year-old is expected to stay and help the club win instant promotion back to the Premier League.

During his opening six months at Elland Road, Wober, who has four years left on his contract, has featured in 19 matches in all competitions, including 14 starts in the Premier League.

