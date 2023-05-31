Newcastle handed major boost as linked £60m star refuses to rule out summer move

Newcastle United have been handed a boost in their pursuit of RB Leipzig’s Dominik Szoboszlai after the midfielder admitted he couldn’t turn down the chance to play for one of Europe’s biggest clubs.

Heavily linked with a summer move for a new attacking midfielder, Eddie Howe’s high-flying Magpies are believed to have multiple creative summer targets, including Leicester City’s James Maddison.

However, with Tottenham Hotspur reportedly ‘confident’ they can beat the chasing pack to the Foxes’ number 10 (Football Insider), Newcastle United may be forced to sound out alternatives, and that’s where Szoboszlai, 22, could come in.

Rumoured to have scouted the Hungarian, Newcastle United, according to Sky Sports Germany’s Philipp Hinze, have already begun negotiating with the player’s agents.

#Szoboszlai update: There were talks between his agency & @NUFC! Szoboszlai remains internal transfer target of the Magpies. €70 million clause + salary would not be a problem. But: Interest in Maddison continues. “Kill one deal“ possible. Open end. @SkySportDE #RBLeipzig pic.twitter.com/lYMLdAQAIJ — Philipp Hinze (@philipphinze24) May 29, 2023

And speaking recently about his future in the Bundesliga, RB Leipzig’s talented number 17, who spoke to Index, as quoted by the Chronicle, said: “If I can now take a step towards the five or six best clubs in Europe, should I say no to this challenge? I’ve never been like that.

“I am in a very good position because I play for a fantastic club. But I don’t want to look back on my career in fifteen years as if I didn’t make the most of it.

“My whole career so far has been about building and getting to the next level. You can fall from the heights and it’s rare that you get one chance at the highest level of football, let alone two. All options have to be considered.”

Although the midfielder still has three years left on his deal with RB Leipzig, following his refusal to rule out a summer move, the Geordies, who will play Champions League football next season, will feel hopeful they stand a good chance of luring the 22-year-old to St James’ Park.