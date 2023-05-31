Report claims La Liga defender has received an offer from Arsenal

Arsenal have been linked with a move for the Real Valladolid defender Ivan Fresneda in recent weeks.

The 18-year-old right-back is reportedly a target for the Premier League club and they will face competition from German club Borussia Dortmund.

According to BILD (h/t SportWitness), the 18-year-old defender has a lucrative offer on the table from Arsenal and it remains to be seen whether the Gunners can get the deal done.

Mikel Arteta has been using Ben White as his right-back this season and Arsenal should look to bring in a more specialist option during the summer transfer window.

Fresneda has already established himself as a key player for Real Valladolid and he has the potential to develop into a top-class defender in the near future. Regular game time at the Premier League club could help him fulfil his tremendous potential.

Arteta has done well to nurture talented young players at Arsenal since taking over and he could help 18-year-old Spaniard improve further.

Arsenal certainly have more financial resources compared to Dortmund and if they can provide the young defender with the necessary game-time assurances, he could be tempted to join them this summer.

Arsenal challenged for the league title this year and they have returned to the UEFA Champions League. They will need a deeper squad to compete on all fronts next year. Adding more quality and depth to their defence should be a top priority for them.