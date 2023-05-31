Sevilla vs Roma: Europa League Final team news: 17 changes between the two teams

The team news for the Europa League Final between Sevilla and Roma is in with the two sides making a host of changes for their Budapest showdown.

Sevilla are aiming to win the Europa League for a seventh time and manager Jose Luis Mendilibar makes seven alternations from the side that started the 2-1 loss to Real Madrid on Saturday, with former Manchester United defender Alex Telles one of the names coming in as he replaces the suspended Marcos Acuna.

Jose Mourinho meanwhile, is looking to win a European competition for the second season running with Roma after beating Feyenoord in the Europa Conference League final last year, and he makes TEN changes from his side who themselves lost their last match, to Fiorentina last weekend, with Paulo Dybala crucially passed fit to start as he lines up alongside Tammy Abraham, while veterans Rui Patricio and Nemanja Matic also start.

There’s plenty at stake for both of these managers this evening, but who will come out on top? Kick-off comes at 20:00 BST.

 

