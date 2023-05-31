‘Stubborn’ Daniel Levy makes Harry Kane transfer decision

Tottenham Hotspur will not be goaded into selling Harry Kane this summer.

After failing to qualify for the Champions League, the England international is facing an uncertain future in London.

Despite being the club’s greatest-ever goalscorer, Kane, 29, is unlikely to see out the remainder of his career with the Lilywhites. Heavily linked with a move to Manchester United, the prolific striker, who has just 12 months left on his contract, is determined to win major silverware before he hangs his boots up.

And that is something he seems unlikely to achieve while at Spurs – the Londoners are still yet to appoint a permanent manager for next season and following Fabio Paratici’s forced resignation earlier in the year, the club are without a sporting director too.

Consequently, with much uncertainty surrounding who will be in charge moving forward, Kane’s future also remains up in the air.

However, according to journalist and CaughtOffside columnist Ben Jacobs, when it comes to the possibility of selling his team’s best player to a rival, Levy is prepared to cut his nose off to spite his face.

Unwilling to negotiate a potential move, which could see Kane join Erik Ten Hag’s Manchester United project, Levy, who Jacobs has described as ‘stubborn’, would prefer to see his number 10 walk away for free this time next year rather than cash in on him now and be made to look weak in the eyes of his own supporters.

Since being promoted to Spurs’ senior first-team back in 2011, Kane, who has also represented England on 82 occasions, has scored 280 goals and provided 64 assists in 435 matches in all competitions.