“This is unbelievable” – Erik Lamela reflects on Sevilla’s seventh Europa League title win

Erik Lamela says that “he can’t ask for more” after winning the first-ever club honour in his career as Sevilla beat Roma to win the Europa League.

Lamela played 75 minutes for Sevilla this evening, who were out to win the seventh Europa League title in their history and they came through in dramatic fashion.

Paulo Dybala gave Roma the lead in the first half as he slotted past Yassine Bounou after receiving a through ball from Gianluca Mancini, but ten minutes into the second half, the latter scored an unfortunate own goal, the ball coming off his knee and going in following a Jesus Navas cross.

The rest of the match saw plenty of bite between the two teams and even extra time couldn’t separate them, so penalties were required.

Lucas Ocampos converted first for Sevilla, with Bryan Cristante responding for Roma.

Lamela made it 2-1 to Sevilla before Mancini saw his spotkick saved by Bounou.

Sevilla’s captain Ivan Rakitic made it 3-1 to his side, before Roger Ibanez hit the post with his effort.

That left Gonzalo Montiel to win it for the Spanish side and after his first effort was saved by Rui Patricio, he was given a reprieve with the Roma goalkeeper adjudged to have moved off his line to make the stop.

The Argentine kept his cool for the retake, sending Patricio the wrong way to make Sevilla Europa League champions for a seventh time and after the match, Lamela was short and sweet with his reaction to BT Sport.

“It was a tough game. Not easy to play. We weren’t in our best way because they played this game well. It was difficult to find the space.

“This is amazing. I can’t ask for more. This feeling is unbelievable. We’re going to enjoy it.”

Seventh heaven for Sevilla, while Roma and Jose Mourinho will be gutted that they couldn’t hold onto their first-half lead and get themselves over the finish line.