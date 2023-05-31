Tottenham confident they can beat Newcastle to 26-year-old midfielder

James Maddison looks certain to leave Leicester City this summer.

Not only is Maddison, 26, too good to play second-tier football, but with just 12 months left on his contract, the attacking midfielder would be an affordable option for almost all Premier League sides.

Consequently, unlikely to continue at the King Power, which will host Championship football next season, Coventry-born Maddison is believed to be a target for several clubs.

Newcastle United are heavily linked with a double swoop that would see the Magpies sign Harvey Barnes, as well as Maddison (The Sun). Tottenham Hotspur are another side rumoured to have the latter high on their shortlist, and while neither side has yet to make their move, Arsenal are also expected to enter the race.

However, despite the strong interest being shown in the Foxes’ talented number 10, according to a recent report from Football Insider, it is Daniel Levy’s Spurs who are most confident a deal can be struck.

Newcastle to miss out on James Maddison?

Although the Lilywhites have yet to appoint a new permanent manager following Antonio Conte’s sacking earlier in the year, the Londoners believe they’re best placed to beat other clubs to the attacking midfielder’s signature.

Should it transpire that Maddison ends up moving to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Eddie Howe will feel he’s missed out on a top target.

Fitting the Magpies’ criteria perfectly, Maddison; a full England international and reasonably priced, is the exact type of transfer the Geordies will be pursuing this summer as they look to bolster their squad ahead of next season, which for them, will include a mouth-watering Champions League campaign.