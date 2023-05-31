Tottenham fans given hope that Luis Enrique could still lead the team in 2023/24

It’s not the best time to be a Tottenham Hotspur supporter, but some good news concerning Luis Enrique could be just around the corner.

The Spaniard has never been completely ruled out of taking the vacant managerial position, though things have gone very quiet where he’s concerned after an apparent initial burst of interest.

Daniel Levy still needs to appoint a director of football as a matter of urgency before he and they can sit down and discuss who is going to lead the team in 2023/24.

Ange Postecoglou’s name has been mentioned in despatches but the current Celtic chief has never made any public declaration of wanting to move on from his successful stint at Celtic.

Luis Enrique on the other hand has maintained a dignified silence and has neither ruled himself in or out of any position.

Inadvertently, Napoli president, Aurelio De Laurentiis, may have given the game away regarding Luis Enrique’s next move.

According to The Guardian (subscription required), De Laurentiis suggested that England could be the Spaniards next destination.

“He is a great coach , he has done very well at Barcelona,​​ but I think he has the Premier League in mind,” he said to RAI, cited by The Guardian.

“It must be remembered that we compete with many leagues that are more attractive than ours, like the English one.”

With the Tottenham position appearing to be the only vacancy available at present, and with Luis Enrique previously linked, it would be difficult to see that the Spaniard would be looking for Premier League employment anywhere other than White Hart Lane.

Of course, where Daniel Levy is concerned, anything is possible, and it may well be that the club are unable to bring any potential move to a successful conclusion in any event.