Tottenham search for a new manager could soon be over as preferred candidate named

It was threatening to be the story of the summer, but it appears that Tottenham Hotspur are edging towards finally appointing their new manager.
The north Londoners have been in disarray since Antonio Conte threw his toys out of the pram and left for Italy, and director of football, Fabio Paratici, was banned from all football activities because of financial irregularities at Juventus.
Ryan Mason stepped in to steady the ship as interim first-team manager, but it was obvious he was never going to be handed the gig full time.
It was believed that Arne Slot was the man that might take the White Hart Lane hot-seat, only for the Dutchman to sign a new deal with Eredivisie champions, Feyenoord.
Chairman, Daniel Levy, couldn’t afford to allow another situation similar to that which happened with Nuno Espirito Santo occur again, so he deserves plaudits for holding back until the right candidate came along rather than bowing to supporter pressure to get someone, anyone in through the door.
According to Sky Sports, Celtic manager, Ange Postecoglou, has been named as the preferred candidate, though nothing will be discussed or decided until after Celtic have played in this weekend’s Scottish Cup Final.
Already having bagged the League Cup and the Scottish Premiership, Postecoglou goes into the match knowing that he’s 90 minutes away from a treble.
Should he do so and effectively complete Scottish football, a new challenge might be just what he’s looking for.
What a load of rubbish, Levy is starting to get desperate, Nagelsmann already turned Levy down along with Kompany who Levy also wanted. Levy’s been waiting to see who might show an interest in coming before saying they are the prefered candidate, he can’t afford to be ridiculed any further, he has his back firmly against the wall as it is.
Levy, Lewis & ENIC OUT
Utter rubbish that Levy is considering the fans in this process. We have known since January that Conté was either going or would be pushed and yet it appears Levy and his idiots have not made ANY plans to mitigate the situation we are in from Jan onwards. Since then they have been going around like headless chickens being rejected left right and centre cos Levy is a busted flush. GET Levy and ENIC out