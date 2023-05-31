Tottenham search for a new manager could soon be over as preferred candidate named

It was threatening to be the story of the summer, but it appears that Tottenham Hotspur are edging towards finally appointing their new manager.

The north Londoners have been in disarray since Antonio Conte threw his toys out of the pram and left for Italy, and director of football, Fabio Paratici, was banned from all football activities because of financial irregularities at Juventus.

Ryan Mason stepped in to steady the ship as interim first-team manager, but it was obvious he was never going to be handed the gig full time.

It was believed that Arne Slot was the man that might take the White Hart Lane hot-seat, only for the Dutchman to sign a new deal with Eredivisie champions, Feyenoord.

Chairman, Daniel Levy, couldn’t afford to allow another situation similar to that which happened with Nuno Espirito Santo occur again, so he deserves plaudits for holding back until the right candidate came along rather than bowing to supporter pressure to get someone, anyone in through the door.

According to Sky Sports, Celtic manager, Ange Postecoglou, has been named as the preferred candidate, though nothing will be discussed or decided until after Celtic have played in this weekend’s Scottish Cup Final.

More Stories / Latest News Chelsea in advanced talks for new shirt sponsor with Three deal set to be brought to an end Manchester United prepared to part ways with player they signed in 2015 West Ham plan to pair two of the best midfielders at London Stadium for next season

Already having bagged the League Cup and the Scottish Premiership, Postecoglou goes into the match knowing that he’s 90 minutes away from a treble.

Should he do so and effectively complete Scottish football, a new challenge might be just what he’s looking for.