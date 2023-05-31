The sooner the 2022/23 Premier League season is forgotten for Tottenham Hotspur the better.

The north London outfit have gone from one disaster to another with the end result that the club is in utter disarray.

Perhaps Daniel Levy couldn’t have foreseen that former director of football, Fabio Paratici, was going to be subjected to a worldwide ban from the game for issues at Juventus which pre-dated his move to White Hart Lane.

However, the chairman seemingly could’ve done much, much more to help Antonio Conte ensure that the club hierarchy and management team were all singing from the same hymn sheet.

Once Conte dramatically let off steam in a press conference, the wheels fell off and ending the season outside of the European places and with no trophies, once again, to show for their efforts, is a damning indictment on Levy particularly.

Spurs have long been the Premier League’s perennial sleeping giant, but they only have to cast a glance across the capital to their near neighbours, Arsenal, to understand how quickly they could go places with the right team and mentality in place.

More Stories / Latest News ‘You can see him at Newcastle’ – Ian Wright talks up Leicester man’s chances of north east switch Man United preparing to announce defender has signed new contract Man United make transfer decision on 30-year-old defender

As it is, Tottenham may still have something to celebrate for the season just played.

According to the official Spurs website, Son Heung-min and Rodrigo Bentancur have been nominated for the Premier League’s Castrol Game Changer Award.

It’s given for the ‘single most game-changing performance over the course of the campaign.’

They’re up against Man City’s Riyad Mahrez and Erling Haaland, Everton’s Jordan Pickford and Arsenal’s Reiss Nelson.

Son’s performance against Leicester City in Spurs’ 6-2 win, and Rodrigo Bentancur’s against Leeds United in a 4-3 victory, could yet bring some glory to White Hart Lane.