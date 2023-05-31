The sooner the 2022/23 Premier League season is forgotten for Tottenham Hotspur the better.
The north London outfit have gone from one disaster to another with the end result that the club is in utter disarray.
Perhaps Daniel Levy couldn’t have foreseen that former director of football, Fabio Paratici, was going to be subjected to a worldwide ban from the game for issues at Juventus which pre-dated his move to White Hart Lane.
However, the chairman seemingly could’ve done much, much more to help Antonio Conte ensure that the club hierarchy and management team were all singing from the same hymn sheet.
Once Conte dramatically let off steam in a press conference, the wheels fell off and ending the season outside of the European places and with no trophies, once again, to show for their efforts, is a damning indictment on Levy particularly.
Spurs have long been the Premier League’s perennial sleeping giant, but they only have to cast a glance across the capital to their near neighbours, Arsenal, to understand how quickly they could go places with the right team and mentality in place.
As it is, Tottenham may still have something to celebrate for the season just played.
According to the official Spurs website, Son Heung-min and Rodrigo Bentancur have been nominated for the Premier League’s Castrol Game Changer Award.
Who gets your vote for @Castrol Game Changer of the Season? ?#PLAwards | ? https://t.co/PYWwiJNHlM pic.twitter.com/QreWvuQmZ1
— Premier League (@premierleague) May 31, 2023
It’s given for the ‘single most game-changing performance over the course of the campaign.’
They’re up against Man City’s Riyad Mahrez and Erling Haaland, Everton’s Jordan Pickford and Arsenal’s Reiss Nelson.
Son’s performance against Leicester City in Spurs’ 6-2 win, and Rodrigo Bentancur’s against Leeds United in a 4-3 victory, could yet bring some glory to White Hart Lane.
We will always be a sleeping giant while levy n enic r here boycotting is only way to get change it’s that simple as u can see singing levy or enic out doesn’t work while 50 odd thousand fans turn up each week like sheep to the slaughter fans can change it but singing isnt the answer staying away is n it is the only way to get change levy has turn us into a sporting/entertainment hub n the team sees none of the xtra money it goes in bonuses to levy Lewis n all the other plebs at enic biggest laughing stocks in world football