Transfer news: Chelsea duo axed by Pochettino, trio chase Vlahovic, club’s transfer vow to Caicedo, Man City exit blocked

AC Milan

AC Milan have formally communicated to Eintracht Frankfurt that negotiations are ongoing with Daichi Kamada over a free transfer, with an agreement now at the final stages. Details are being sorted for Kamada to join on a five-year deal, with a medical scheduled for the beginning of next week if all goes to plan.

AC Milan are close agreeing terms with Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek over a long term contract, after direct contact started two weeks ago. Talks between Milan and Chelsea are ongoing to come to a full agreement over the player’s transfer fee. All parties involved are optimistic as things stand.

Arsenal

Arsenal have appreciated Ivan Fresneda since January but for now they have NOT sent any official proposal, despite rumours to the contrary. There is no concrete negotiation at this stage, the race remains open, with Borussia Dortmund also interested in the Real Valladolid right-back.

Aston Villa

Aston Villa have submitted an opening bid to Marco Asensio last week after negotiations ongoing for a few days. There’s no final decision yet, they’re still waiting on the player as PSG have also approached Asensio, as well as Italian clubs. Villa are pushing to get an answer ASAP.

Atletico Madrid

Joao Felix will NOT stay at Chelsea next season. Pochettino has decided, the player will return to Atletico Madrid. “We have been informed that Poch does not count with Joao Felix for Chelsea. He will return here, we’ll see… we’ve nothing planned,” Atletico president Enrique Cerezo has announced.

Atletico Madrid are now prepared to listen to offers to sell Joao Felix permanently. He is not in Chelsea’s plans but also not in Atletico’s, despite recently signing a new contract with the club. They will look for buyers for the Portuguese forward this summer.

Barcelona

Xavi on Lionel Messi return: “Our fans started to mention Leo Messi’s name at every game… I like the feeling but trust me, the comeback of Leo Messi only depends on him. I’d say that it depends 99% on Messi. I have no doubts on football point of view; it’s up to Leo.”

Xavi has hinted he’s leaving the door open for Ansu Fati to potentially leave the club: “I did not want want Auba to leave the club, but everything depended on Financial Fair Play…You’ve to look at economic opportunities, and that happens with all players; not just Ansu but all of them.”

Xavi reveals: “We wanted Joao Cancelo at Barca in January, he was offered and we said yes. Man City discussed that internally and then told us they did NOT want to allow Joao to join Barcelona.”

Jules Kounde: “My future? I will stay at Barcelona, of course.” Xavi also confirmed that there’s “no issue at all with Jules” yesterday.

Bayern Munich

Dusan Vlahovic is one of the names in Bayern Munich’s list this summer, he’s really appreciated by Thomas Tuchel. Chelsea and Man United are also well informed on the situation but it all depends on Juventus – it’s up to them. Vlahovic has always been on Bayern’s radar and remains there, as they remain in need of a central striker following last summer’s departure of Robert Lewandowski.

Benjamin Pavard will NOT sign a new deal at Bayern. The Frenchman wants to try a new chapter, and his current deal expires in 2024. Barcelona have different priorities for the moment, while Inter Milan asked for Pavard in January. But for this summer the race looks 100% open.

Official: Bayern announce Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has been appointed as a new member of the supervisory board. He said: “I would like to thank the supervisory board for their trust and I’m looking forward to supporting Bayern in the future.”

Benfica

Benfica will try to tempt Angel Di Maria back to the club in the coming weeks. Talks have not started yet and it’s not the only option for Di Maria, but Benfica want to try for the free transfer. Saudi clubs also keen on Di Maria, but his priority is to remain in Europe.

Brighton

Brighton manager Roberto de Zerbi told Moises Caicedo in January to stay at the club until the end of the season despite huge bids coming in at the time…and then promised to sell him in the summer in case a good offer arrived again. This pact will be respected; Chelsea are still keen on Caicedo but it looks set to be a race between three clubs.

Chelsea

This news comes as a bit of a surprise, because Chelsea were happy with Felix and he was also enjoying life in London. Still, Pochettino was key and he wants to count on Christopher Nkunku in that position, so Felix will not stay and will return to Atletico Madrid. The La Liga giants extended his contract before loaning him to Chelsea, but are now prepared to discuss his permanent exit.

Mauricio Pochettino has also decided not to keep Denis Zakaria. The Swiss midfielder will depart Chelsea and return to Juventus in June, he’s not part of the Blues’ plans. There was a buy option clause, but Chelsea won’t activate it and so Zakaria is heading back to Juventus to assess his options.

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino wants Manuel Ugarte, and negotiations are ongoing. David Datro Fofana is not currently part of the discussions, but the Blues are continuing their efforts and insisting on a solution.

N’Golo Kante’s contract extension is not done yet. Talks were advanced and looking positive in the last few months, but now the situation has become unclear again. More contacts will take place. Parties will talk in order to decide — there are more clubs keen on Kante on a free, including from Saudi Arabia.

Juventus

Liverpool

Jorg Schmadtke has signed a short term deal as new Liverpool director. He’s already taking care of the Alexis Mac Allister and Fabio Carvalho situations.

Mike Gordon: “Jorg will work with our football operations department as it continues to provide support for Jurgen Klopp.”

Liverpool director Schmadtke: “Klopp sets the priorities. We support him so he can then choose from a list of players. My contract? Co-operation is initially scheduled to last three months. If we take a liking to each other, it can be extended.”

Manu Kone is one of the midfielders on Liverpool’s list. He’s highly rated and Liverpool are already informed on the conditions of the deal. Parties feel there’s a good chance for Kone to leave Borussia Monchengladbach this summer, so he’ll be one to watch.

Manchester City

Manchester United

