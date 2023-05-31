Plans have been revealed that will see UEFA put restrictions on how much teams can spend on transfers and wages during the course of a season.

This story comes from Martyn Ziegler of the Times, who says that the plan has come about following the arising of fears over English clubs’ dominance in recent transfer markets.

The spending from Premier League teams has spiked enormously in recent windows, with clubs from England’s top division spending a combined £780million during the January transfer window just gone, blowing every other top-five league out of the water.

Naturally, that spending is possible due to the astounding levels of revenue the teams receive through things such as broadcast deals, and the new plan, which is set to be assessed by a new party for European football, will align with the new Financial Sustainability Regulations which will see clubs in European competition be only allowed to spend 90% of revenues on wages and transfers in 2023, dropping 10% in each of the next two years.

The party that will assess this plan have been brought in to try and increase the competitiveness of European football, so if said plan is accepted, the footballing landscape will hopefully see a change that has a positive influence on the sport going forward.