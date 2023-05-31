Watch the moment Gianluca Mancini sees the ball come off his knee and into his own goal which in turn has put Sevilla level with Roma in the Europa League final.

It’s an unfortunate moment for Mancini, who in an attempt to mark Youssef En-Nesyri has converted into his own goal.

A cross from the right from Jesus Navas was fizzed into the box and in an attempt to block the cross, Mancini got the unfortunate touch while under pressure from En-Nesyri.

GOAL | Sevilla 1-1 Roma | Mancini (OG)pic.twitter.com/wgHEExoeGD — VAR Tático (@vartatico) May 31, 2023

We’re level again with half an hour to play, what will happen next?