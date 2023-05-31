(Video) Gianluca Mancini own goal brings Sevilla level against Roma

Europa League
Posted by

Watch the moment Gianluca Mancini sees the ball come off his knee and into his own goal which in turn has put Sevilla level with Roma in the Europa League final.

It’s an unfortunate moment for Mancini, who in an attempt to mark Youssef En-Nesyri has converted into his own goal.

A cross from the right from Jesus Navas was fizzed into the box and in an attempt to block the cross, Mancini got the unfortunate touch while under pressure from En-Nesyri.

More Stories / Latest News
Joao Felix unlikely to stay at Atletico Madrid this summer with “big offer” on the table
Man United have negative feelings over Harry Kane move due to one reason
(Video) Paulo Dybala slots Roma in front against Sevilla in Europa League final

We’re level again with half an hour to play, what will happen next?

More Stories Gianluca Mancini

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.