Watch Gonzalo Montiel score a retaken penalty against Roma to make Sevilla Europa League champions for the seventh time in their history.

The extra time period of the match proved that the players were running on empty so they will have been extremely nervous for the shootout but Montiel was the hero, firing home his retaken penalty to win the shootout 4-1 for Sevilla.

It’s double shootout joy this season for Montiel, who scored the winning spotkick for Argentina against France in the World Cup final in Qatar back in December and he took kept his nerve at the second time of asking tonight after Rui Patricio was adjudged to have come off his line to make the save from the first attempt.

Heartbreak for Roma, but elation for Sevilla, who despite still having the potential to finish in the bottom of La Liga this season, will be back in the Champions League next year.

 

