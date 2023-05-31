Video: Jose Mourinho didn’t miss the chance to mock Tottenham ahead of Europa League final

Whether he’s still the ‘Special One’ is a matter of opinion, but Jose Mourinho is still press conference gold, as he proved once again by mocking Tottenham Hotspur ahead of Roma’s Europa League final against Sevilla.

Just 90 minutes separates Mourinho from winning the trophy that he last got his hands on when manager of Man United in 2017.

There was a similar scenario when the Portuguese was at Tottenham but Daniel Levy decided to fire him ahead of the 2021 Carabao Cup final, which they eventually lost to Man City.

“At Roma, they didn’t sack me before the final in Tirana,” Mourinho said to reporters. “In Tottenham they sacked me before the final at Wembley.”

His words come hot on the heels of his press conference last week where he noted that he has strong feelings for all of his previous clubs except “Mr Levy’s club” (per The Guardian).

Ouch.

"At Roma they didn't sack me before the final" ? Jose Mourinho savages Tottenham, again pic.twitter.com/TQBo1PrUOo — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 31, 2023

Pictures from Sky Sports