Video: Paris Saint-Germain new kit release features Lionel Messi

It seems that Barcelona or any other interested party might be about to miss out on the signature of Paris Saint-Germain star Lionel Messi.

The Argentinian was thought to be leaving the French champions in the summer at the conclusion of his two-year contract, however, on Wednesday morning, PSG released the video to show off their new kit for the 2023/24 campaign and Messi featured prominently.

In the technological age, when he could quite easily have been edited out of the final version, it’s a move from the Ligue Un outfit that leaves a huge question mark hanging over Messi’s future.