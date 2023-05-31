(Video) Paulo Dybala slots Roma in front against Sevilla in Europa League final

Europa League
Watch Paulo Dybala put Roma in from against Sevilla in the Europa League final in what has so far been a very tense match.

There’s been plenty of gamesmanship so far from both sides so far – by players and coaching staff – but Dybala won’t care as he’s given the Italians the lead.

Sevilla asked for a foul in midfield but didn’t get it, and Gianluca Mancini pounced on the loose ball to pass to Dybala, who got between two Sevilla defenders and slotted past Yassine Bounou.

Can Sevilla respond to keep their hopes of a seventh Europa League title alive?

