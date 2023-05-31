Video: ‘Pure nonsense’ – Mark Goldbridge rips into Simon Jordan over Man United opinion

It’s not often that talkSPORT pundit, Simon Jordan, is challenged over his forthright views, but Mark Goldbridge has gone to town on the former Crystal Palace owner because of his opinion on Man United’s chances in the FA Cup final.

Goldbridge, a content creator who is also known for throwing shade at various clubs and players as he sees fit, dismissed Jordan’s opinion as ‘pure nonsense’ and went as far as to suggest that Jordan doesn’t even watch Man United games.

There’s some certainty that Jordan himself will come back with some smart comment, given that he always appears to want the last word in any argument.