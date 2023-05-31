(Video) Roberto Firmino releases heartwarming Liverpool farewell video

Watch Roberto Firmino’s heartwarming farewell video as he prepares to leave Liverpool after eight years with the Merseyside club.

Firmino is set to leave Anfield as a free agent this summer, with Real Madrid said to be interested in his signature, but amidst the rumours about his future, his Liverpool farewell is one to put tears in the eyes of Reds fans, who are still coming to terms with their iconic Brazilian’s departure.

And their heartstrings will have been pulled on even more when watching the video he put on Instagram of him giving a speech about his time at Liverpool and his love for the club.

With 362 appearances, 111 goals, a Champions League, Premier League and FA Cup to his name as a Red, Firmino will go down in Liverpool folklore as a true great of the club.

 

