Video: Sir Alex reluctantly hands Man City’s Pep Guardiola the LMA Manager of the Year award

He was the manager of the Barcelona team who Sir Alex Ferguson famously said had no one had given a hiding to Man United like they had in the 2011 Champions League final, so the Scot was understandably a bit miffed at having to present Pep Guardiola with the 2023 LMA Manager of the Year award.

Now overseeing an incredible Man City side, Guardiola is on the verge of another treble, something he last managed in 2008/09, his first season in senior management with Barcelona.

“Sore, isn’t it” Ferguson cheekily remarked after announcing the winner.

"It's sore isn't it!" ? Sir Alex Ferguson presenting the LMA Manager of the Year award to Pep Guardiola… pic.twitter.com/Kt7c5zCJ6K — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) May 31, 2023

Pictures from Sky Sports News