Video: Unprofessional West Ham stars prepare for biggest game of their careers by fooling around in water park

West Ham FC
Posted by

There’s a reason why West Ham haven’t won a major trophy in 43 years, and that’s down to the unprofessionalism of the staff.

With just over a week to go until the biggest game of their lives, Hammers stars such as Kurt Zouma, Said Benrahma and Declan Rice were living it up in a Portuguese resort.

More Stories / Latest News
£70m+ Chelsea & Arsenal target has been given transfer promise by his manager
Chelsea face competition from Premier League rivals for teenage wonderkid
Manager reveals Manchester City blocked star from sealing transfer to one specific club

According to the Daily Mail, Rice and some team-mates decided a round of golf would be the order of the day, whilst a number of the squad went to a water park where they were caught singing ‘ohhh Said Benrahma’ and doing the ‘siiiuuuuuu’ at the tops of their voices.

Hardly the best preparation for a European final.

More Stories Declan Rice Kurt Zouma Said Benrahma

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.