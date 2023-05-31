Video: Unprofessional West Ham stars prepare for biggest game of their careers by fooling around in water park

There’s a reason why West Ham haven’t won a major trophy in 43 years, and that’s down to the unprofessionalism of the staff.
With just over a week to go until the biggest game of their lives, Hammers stars such as Kurt Zouma, Said Benrahma and Declan Rice were living it up in a Portuguese resort.
According to the Daily Mail, Rice and some team-mates decided a round of golf would be the order of the day, whilst a number of the squad went to a water park where they were caught singing ‘ohhh Said Benrahma’ and doing the ‘siiiuuuuuu’ at the tops of their voices.
Hardly the best preparation for a European final.
A guy sent me this over on Instagram, looks like the lads are having fun ?????
“Ohhh Said Benrahma” pic.twitter.com/O0CuABTKHu
