Video: Unprofessional West Ham stars prepare for biggest game of their careers by fooling around in water park

There’s a reason why West Ham haven’t won a major trophy in 43 years, and that’s down to the unprofessionalism of the staff.

With just over a week to go until the biggest game of their lives, Hammers stars such as Kurt Zouma, Said Benrahma and Declan Rice were living it up in a Portuguese resort.

More Stories / Latest News £70m+ Chelsea & Arsenal target has been given transfer promise by his manager Chelsea face competition from Premier League rivals for teenage wonderkid Manager reveals Manchester City blocked star from sealing transfer to one specific club

According to the Daily Mail, Rice and some team-mates decided a round of golf would be the order of the day, whilst a number of the squad went to a water park where they were caught singing ‘ohhh Said Benrahma’ and doing the ‘siiiuuuuuu’ at the tops of their voices.

Hardly the best preparation for a European final.