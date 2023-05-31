Newcastle now want 22-goal striker sold by Ashworth for only £1million

Newcastle United FC
Posted by

Newcastle United reportedly have an interest in the transfer of Coventry City forward Viktor Gyokeres.

The Sweden international could be moving to Newcastle Utd this summer after impressing in the Championship, with Dan Ashworth a big fan of the player.

Ashworth knows Gyokeres from his time at Brighton, where he sold the forward for just £1million.

The 24-year-old now looks greatly improved and like someone who could make an impact at St James’ Park.

More Stories / Latest News
Chelsea could rival Liverpool for transfer of Bundesliga midfielder
Chelsea in talks over new multi-year front-of-shirt sponsor deal
Transfer news: Chelsea duo axed by Pochettino, trio chase Vlahovic, club’s transfer vow to Caicedo, Man City exit blocked

It remains to be seen how much Gyokeres might cost now, but the Ashworth connection could undoubtedly be helpful to Newcastle.

More Stories Viktor Gyokeres

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.