Newcastle United reportedly have an interest in the transfer of Coventry City forward Viktor Gyokeres.

The Sweden international could be moving to Newcastle Utd this summer after impressing in the Championship, with Dan Ashworth a big fan of the player.

Ashworth knows Gyokeres from his time at Brighton, where he sold the forward for just £1million.

The 24-year-old now looks greatly improved and like someone who could make an impact at St James’ Park.

It remains to be seen how much Gyokeres might cost now, but the Ashworth connection could undoubtedly be helpful to Newcastle.