Former Tottenham and Sunderland striker Darren Bent has had his say on Declan Rice’s future ahead of a likely transfer saga this summer.

The England international is widely expected to leave West Ham United at the end of this season, with Arsenal long looking like favourites for his signature.

Bayern Munich seem to have seriously entered the equation in the last couple of days, though, and Bent has made a prediction about where Rice will end up.

“There is this premise that if you are a top player in this country or you are abroad and you are an Englishman, then you have to play in the Premier League. Why? I don’t understand,” Bent said on talkSPORT.

“If you are going to Bayern Munich, one of the biggest clubs in the world. Look at their history when it comes to world football. They are one of the giants.

“Look at someone like Robert Lewandowski, he has won that many Bundesliga’s, people don’t poo-poo his achievements. If Declan went to Bayern, I hope he doesn’t and he signs for Arsenal.

“I’m going to say Arsenal (is his best move). If it’s not Arsenal, then go to Bayern Munich.”