West Ham plan to pair two of the best midfielders at London Stadium for next season

West Ham are certain to lose star player Declan Rice this summer but the Hammers have a plan in place to replace the England international with two Premier League stars.

The London club will receive a huge fee for Rice and it is likely to be around the £100m mark. That gives the club a large budget to replace him and it is being reported that Southampton’s Ward-Prowse and Fulham’s Joao Palhinha are being targetted to replace the England star.

This would be a smart move for West Ham to make as they will not be able to replace Rice directly due to the level the midfielder is at. Palhinha has been sensational for Fulham this season and will be the trickier of the two to complete.

Ward-Prowse should be a little easier given Southampton’s relegation but the 28-year-old will not be cheap as he still has a long contract at St. Mary’s.