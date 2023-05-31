After a successful season for Eddie Howe and his Newcastle United side, it’s imperative that recruitment is spot on over the forthcoming summer, given that the Magpies have a Champions League campaign to negotiate on top of domestic competitions.

There are one or two positions where it’s obvious Newcastle need to strengthen and maybe one or two others that could do with having some competition for places.

Howe’s front foot all-action way of playing demands that players have an attacking mindset and are always on the lookout for the next pass, ball in behind or over the top.

Players who can drive the team on whilst exhibiting skill and creativity are hard to come by, but after Leicester City suffered relegation on the final day of the season, James Maddison will almost certainly be looking for a new home.

Former Arsenal and England legend, Ian Wright, believes that St. James’ Park is just the right destination for the 26-year-old.

“You look at him with his talent, and you can see that when you put him in a team with a front-man with great movement,” he said on his Wrighty’s House podcast.

“The passes that Maddison will find him with, because he’s so talented. I’d love to see him in a team that can transition.

“You can see someone like him, he can lead the transitional part and he can play out in the right team. You can see him at Newcastle, you can see him with a young Harry Kane and Son [Heung-min].

“That’s the kind of people he needs to be around.”

More Stories / Latest News Man United preparing to announce defender has signed new contract Man United make transfer decision on 30-year-old defender Newcastle handed major boost as linked £60m star refuses to rule out summer move

Though he’s unlikely to come cheap, the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF), should have no issues with being able to meet any financial demands from Leicester or the player himself.

At 26 years of age, he’s about to reach his prime as a player, and as Wright notes, Maddison is manna from heaven as far as a mobile front man is concerned.

His way of playing and his football intelligence, the way he brings others into the game… if Howe can secure his services, it could be a game-changing signing for the club.