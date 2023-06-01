Following their relegation to the Championship on the final day of the 2022-23 Premier League season, Leeds United are set for a busy summer transfer window.

Likely to bid farewell to several players as owner Andrea Radrizzani looks to recoup as much of the money lost following Premier League exile, the Whites would be wise to prepare for several high-profile exits.

And according to recent reports, one player who is likely to be one of the first out the door is defensive midfielder, Marc Roca.

Rumoured to have a relegation release clause in his contract, the Spanish midfielder is already attracting interest from European clubs, and according to The Athletic, the side leading the race to sign him is La Liga outfit Real Betis.

During his first season at Elland Road, Roca, who has three years left on his deal, has scored one goal and provided two assists in 36 matches in all competitions.