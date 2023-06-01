Arsenal could be set to lose out on Real Madrid star after latest developments

As Mikel Arteta digests the remnants of the 2022/23 Premier League season, he’ll understand that certain changes need to be made to his squad.

The Gunners are just a few players short of being a team that will eventually lift an English top-flight title that they came so close to doing in the previous campaign.

If the Spaniard and his recruitment team can offload any deadwood and bring in the right type of players across the summer, there’s no reason why the north Londoners can’t be challenging again.

They certainly don’t need to change anything save for their mentality when the big games come around at the business end of the season.

For three quarters of the campaign they were deservedly the team to beat, and but for a wobble that lasted for a few games, it would be them and not Pep Guardiola’s Man City that would be wearing the Champions patch on their kits for the 2023/24 season.

One player that The Sun note they’ve an interest in, Marco Asensio, could be moving away from an Emirates Stadium switch, and even Unai Emery’s Aston Villa might not get a look in.

No changes on Marco Asensio plans. He will leave Real Madrid, decision made last week — PSG are pushing with his agent Jorge Mendes, that’s why there’s no green light to Aston Villa proposal yet. ?? #transfers https://t.co/7tbLck8Na2 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 1, 2023

That’s because, according to Fabrizio Romano, Ligue Un giants, Paris Saint-Germain are pushing hard for the Spaniard’s services via his agent, Jorge Mendes.

With former Los Blancos colleague, Sergio Ramos, already in situ at the Parc des Princes, that could help tip the balance in favour of the French champions.