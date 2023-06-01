Arsenal are looking to sign the Montpellier attacker Elye Wahi at the end of the season.

It is no secret that the Gunners need to bring in attacking reinforcements this summer and they are currently in pole position to sign the 20-year-old striker as per Footmercato.

Wahi has been in splendid form for Montpellier this season scoring 17 goals and picking up 6 assists across all competitions.

Arsenal have Gabriel Jesus as the only reliable striker at the club and they need to add more depth to that position.

Wahi could be an understudy to the Brazilian international and he could compete with Jesus for a starting spot next year. The 21-year-old has the potential to play for a big club and he could develop into a useful option for Mikel Arteta next season.

The opportunity to join a Premier League club could be an attractive option for him and Arsenal have shown that they are capable of challenging for major trophies now. Furthermore, the Gunners will be playing in the Champions League and they will be an attractive destination for most players.

Monaco are keen on signing the talented young striker as well but Arsenal certainly have more financial resources compared to the French outfit.

The Gunners need a deeper squad with more quality in order to compete with clubs like Manchester City next season and bringing him a quality striker to support Jesus should be a top priority for them.

Arteta has not been able to rotate key players this season due to the lack of depth in the side and he needs to address that problem during the summer transfer window.