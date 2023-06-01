Arsenal set to make opening bid for England international

Arsenal are determined to sign West Ham midfielder Declan Rice.

After enjoying a decent season which saw them push champions Manchester City all the way, the Gunners, led by Spanish manager Mikel Arteta, are looking to close the gap on their rivals in time for next term.

In order to do that though, Arsenal will need at least one marquee signing and the name believed to be at the top of the club’s wishlist is Rice.

Arsenal aren’t alone in wanting the England international though; several clubs, including Manchester United, have also been heavily linked with a summer move for the 24-year-old.

Seemingly adamant they’re going to be the side to land their top target, according to transfer expert and CaughtOffside columnist Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal will make West Ham an official offer for the defensive midfielder once their Europa Conference League final against Fiorentina has been played on 7 June.

Believed to be demanding around £120m for their talented number 41, the Hammers, who will be expecting bids to come in, will need to hold their nerve if they’re to extract maximum value for arguably their best player this century.