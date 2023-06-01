(Video) Arsenal striker considering options ahead of summer window

Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun is considering his options ahead of the summer transfer window.

That’s according to Sky Sports News reporter Dharmesh Sheth, who claims the New York-born forward could push to leave the Gunners later this summer.

Despite enjoying a hugely successful loan spell with Ligue 1 side Stade Reims this season, Balogun, 21, who netted 21 goals in 38 games, is eager to become a team’s outright striker and is therefore not sold on the idea of spending another campaign out on loan.

Understandably, still with two years left on his contract, the striker’s future will be decided by Arsenal so fans will have to wait to discover what the club opts for.

