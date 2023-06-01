Crystal Palace line up move for 21-year-old Leeds attacker

Following their relegation to the Championship, Leeds United are reportedly considering offloading attacker Crysencio Summerville.

According to a recent report from The Athletic, the Dutch forward could be sacrificed as the Whites look to recoup money lost after losing their top-flight status.

Currently valued at £12m, Summerville could prove to be a shrewd signing for a club on the lookout for a Premier League-proven attacker, and one side believed to be interested is Crystal Palace.

Although there are sides in Europe also linked with the 21-year-old, Palace, along with Bournemouth, are understood to be considering the youngster an immediate route back to England’s big time.

Since being promoted to the White’s senior first team in 2021, Summerville, who has three years left on his deal, has scored four goals and provided two assists in 40 matches in all competitions.