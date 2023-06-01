End of an era: Karim Benzema set to leave Real Madrid for Saudi Arabia

Karim Benzema is set to leave Real Madrid this summer.

That’s according to multiple reports, including this one from The Athletic, which claims the French forward has decided to leave Los Blancos after 14 hugely successful years in favour of a move to Saudi Arabian side Al-Ittihad Club.

Benzema, 35, is believed to have received an extremely lucrative offer from the Saudi-club. According to leading transfer expert and CaughtOffside columnist Fabrizio Romano, the Ballon d’Or winner has been offered nearly €100m-per season.

Understandably jumping at the chance to become one of the sport’s highest-ever paid players, Benzema, who is set to bid farewell to his Real Madrid teammates and link up with his new club in time for next season, will join the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia’s ambitious league.

In what is the end of an era, Real Madrid’s prolific number nine will draw a line under what has been a truly remarkable 14 years at the Santiago Bernabeu.

During Benzema’s time in Madrid, his 353 goals helped guide Los Blancos to 24 major trophies, including four La Liga titles and five Champions Leagues.