Fabrizio Romano confirms 26-year-old Man Utd ace is on the Newcastle wishlist

Newcastle United are looking to bring in midfield reinforcements this summer and they have identified Scott McTominay as a target.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the 26-year-old Manchester United player is on Newcastle United’s transfer wish list and it remains to be seen whether the Red Devils are willing to part ways with him.

Apparently, his future is yet to be decided and it will depend on Erik ten Hag’s plans for next season.

McTominay has struggled for regular game time at Old Trafford, starting just ten league games this season. He needs to leave the club in order to play every week. He could prove to be a quality acquisition for Newcastle who need to add more depth to their midfield.

The Magpies will be playing in the Champions League next year and they need a deeper squad to compete on all fronts. McTominay has previously shown his qualities in the Premier League and he could be a useful squad option for Eddie Howe.

Given his stature at Manchester United, he could be available for a reasonable price as well. It will be interesting to see if Newcastle can agree on a fee with the Red Devils for the Scottish international.

Scott McTominay remains in the list at Newcastle — he’s appreciated by Eddie Howe, already wanted him in January. ???? #NUFC Manchester United have not made any decision yet, it will also depend on Erik ten Hag plans. https://t.co/eCuSVQ9rP4 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 31, 2023

McTominay is clearly good enough to play regularly for a Premier League club and the opportunity to move to Newcastle will be an attractive option for him. The Magpies have the financial resources to tempt Manchester United.

The 26-year-old could form a quality partnership with Bruno Guimaraes at the heart of Newcastle’s midfield next season. He will add work rate and defensive cover to the side. Furthermore, the Scottish international is well-settled in the Premier League and he is likely to make an immediate impact at Newcastle if the transfer goes through.