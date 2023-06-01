Declan Rice’s father has reportedly been holding ‘secret meetings’ with clubs ahead of an almost certain summer transfer.

Despite being the Hammers’ most loved player, Rice is expected to move on in search of bigger and better things, and although nearly all of the Premier League’s top sides are linked with signing him – there are European giants also rumoured to be hunting the English midfielder’s signature; one of those teams is Thomas Tuchel’s Bayern Munich.

And according to German transfer expert Christian Falk, Rice’s father held talks with former Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic over a potential summer transfer.

“Yes, there was life between FC Bayern and Declan Rice and his father,” Falk told BILD.

“Hasan Salihamidzic was still there, but it doesn’t change anything because Thomas Tuchel really wants the Englishman and the talks must have been very positive be on the table though.

“Bayern will have to pay at least €100m-€120m (£86-£103m), they have to put that much on the table. The problem is there are others who are also very interested to see if this transfer will go to Bayern.”