International manager urges Liverpool star to leave club

Republic of Ireland boss Stephen Kenny believes Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher should leave Anfield this summer after being “starved of games”.

Despite being with the Reds since he moved to their youth academy in 2015, Kelleher, 24, has been forced to accept a bit-part role under Jurgen Klopp with the German continually preferring Brazilian number one Alisson.

Making just 21 appearances since his promotion to the Reds’ senior first team in 2019, it is clear the 24-year-old must move on if he is to become a side’s outright shot-stopper, and Kenny agrees.

“It looks like he will be on the move this summer, and it can only benefit him because he needs to play games,” he said, as quoted by BBC Sport.

“He has been starved of games this year and that has been a problem for him.”

Although Kelleher has yet to really put together a string of performances, according to the Independent, the Irishman is attracting the interest of several Premier League clubs, including Tottenham Hotspur and Roberto De Zerbi’s Brighton and Hove Albion.

Despite having three years left on his deal, the backup keeper is valued at just £8m (TM), so for any side considering making an approach, Liverpool’s number 62 could prove to be a shrewd signing.