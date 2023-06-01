Leeds players have decided who they want to manage them next season

Having been relegated to the Championship on the final day of the Premier League season last month, Leeds United will now spend the 2023-24 campaign in England’s second tier.

After changing managers several times throughout the last season, the Whites struggled to find any kind of consistency and were eventually relegated after securing just 31 points from 38 games.

The latest boss to come in was Sam Allardyce. Succeeding Javi Garcia in the Elland Road dugout, ‘Big Sam’ did his best to keep the Yorkshire side afloat, but with time very much against him, there was nothing he could’ve done to prevent the team losing their top-flight status.

However, ahead of next season, which will see the Whites attempt to instantly return to the Premier League, according to recent reports, a large section of the Leeds squad are keen for Allardyce to stay on, despite his position coming under threat.

That’s according to The Sun, who claim the former England manager could remain in charge even though the club’s potential new owners, the San Francisco 49ers, are considering approaching former Rangers and Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard.