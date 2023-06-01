Leeds summer signing already wants new contract

Despite being relegated to the Championship on the final day of the 2022-23 Premier League season, Leeds United are eager to tie their number one down on a new contract.

According to a recent report from The Athletic, who claims goalkeeper Joel Robles is enjoying life in Yorkshire so much that he is eager to pen a new deal with the club also keen to reach an agreement.

Although Robles could not prevent the club from being relegated, he was by no means the team’s worst performer, so fans will probably welcome this news.

Since joining from Real Betis last summer, the 32-year-old keeper has made six appearances in all competitions, but with a new contract on the horizon, expect the Spaniard to play a key role next season.