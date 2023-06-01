Liverpool switch attention towards £34m-rated defender, Jurgen Klopp an admirer

Liverpool are looking to bring in defensive reinforcements this summer.

According to Wolfsburger Allgemeine Zeitung (h/t Voetbal Primeur), the Reds were keen on the RB Leipzig defender Josko Gvardiol. However, his asking price has forced the Premier League side to turn their attention towards Micky van de Ven of Wolfsburg.

The 22-year-old central defender has done quite well in the Bundesliga this season and his performances have left Jurgen Klopp impressed.

Apparently, the defender is valued at €40 million (£34m) and the Reds are looking to sign him this summer.

Liverpool have recently appointed Jorg Schmadtke as their sporting director and he could play a key role in signing the Netherlands defender. Schmadtke has previously worked at Wolfsburg and he knows all about van de Ven.

It will be interesting to see if Liverpool can get the deal across the line.

The Reds are in desperate need of defensive reinforcements especially after the underwhelming performances from Joel Matip and Joe Gomez this past season. Liverpool have been quite vulnerable defensively and they will have to tighten up at the back if they want to compete for major trophies.

The 22-year-old Dutchman has the potential to develop into a quality player and a move to Liverpool could be the ideal next step in his career. He is versatile enough to operate as a left-sided central defender as well as a left-sided full-back.

The reported €40m asking price seems reasonable in today’s market and the 22-year-old could end up justifying the investment in the long run.