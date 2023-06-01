Liverpool are interested in signing the OGC Nice midfielder Khephren Thuram at the end of the season.

According to a report from RMC Sport, Liverpool have now met with the representatives of the 22-year-old French midfielder and it remains to be seen whether they follow up on their interest with a concrete proposal in the coming weeks.

Liverpool are looking to bring in central midfield reinforcements and they have been linked with players like Manu Kone and Alexis Mac Allister as well.

Thuram has been a key player for Nice and the midfielder is reportedly valued in excess of €40 million. Liverpool will have to submit a substantial offer to lure the player away from France and they will face competition from Paris Saint-Germain as well.

Thuram has the attributes to develop into a complete central midfielder and working with a world-class coach like Jurgen Klopp could help him fulfil his tremendous potential. A move to Liverpool would be a major step up in his career and it could accelerate his development.

The 22-year-old can operate as a defensive midfielder as well as a central midfielder. Thuram has two goals and eight assists to his name across all competitions this season.

He will add defensive cover, physicality and creativity to the Liverpool midfield next season.

The Reds are reportedly in advanced talks to sign Alexis Mac Allister according to the report from RMC Sport and it remains to be seen whether they can partner the World Cup winner with Thuram in the coming weeks.