Liverpool are interested in signing the Borussia Mönchengladbach midfielder Manu Kone at the end of the season.

The 22-year-old central midfielder has made a name for himself with impressive performances in the Bundesliga this season, and he could prove to be a quality long-term acquisition for the Reds.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Liverpool have held talks with the German club regarding a potential move for the Frenchman and they have been informed that the player will cost around €35-40 million.

The reported asking price seems quite reasonable for a player of his potential, and he could prove to be a bargain in the long run.

Romano adds that Liverpool are now working to complete the Alexis Mac Allister transfer, but Kone remains on their wish list.

Liverpool will need to bring in multiple signings in the middle of the park, especially after losing James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain to free transfers.

Apart from Mac Allister and Kone, Liverpool have been linked with Khephren Thuram of OGC Nice as well.

Meanwhile, Kone is likely to be tempted if a big Premier League club comes calling this summer and the opportunity to play for Liverpool could be hard to turn down.

Working with a world-class coach like Jurgen Klopp could help the 22-year-old develop further and fulfil his tremendous potential.

Kone will add creativity, technical ability, and control to the Liverpool midfield. He has the physicality and athleticism to thrive in English football, and he could prove to be a superb investment for Liverpool.