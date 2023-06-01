Man United handed major boost as PSG withdraw from race to sign defender

Manchester United have been handed a major transfer boost as Paris Saint-Germain have reportedly withdrawn from the race to sign Napoli defender Kim Min-jae.

The Red Devils are believed to be in the summer market for a new centre-back, midfielder and striker and one of the first names to emerge as a candidate to arrive at Old Trafford has been Min-jae.

Expected to depart Naples sometime this window, the South Korean centre-back has been the subject of strong interest from both United and Christophe Galtier’s Parisians.

However, despite having his choice of two of Europe’s most prestigious clubs, according to a recent report from RMC Sport , the 26-year-old is edging toward making a move to the Premier League.

“According to our information, Paris will not go any further with regard to Kim Min Jae called up to join the Premier League. The Napoli defender is too expensive,” journalist Fabrice Hawkins wrote.

Although he has spent just one season with Napoli, Min-jae is understood to have a release clause of around £50m that will activate next month (Fabrizio Romano). Manchester United are expected to trigger the option once the time comes.