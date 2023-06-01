Man United ready to sell attacker for £10m to Crystal Palace

Manchester United are on the lookout for buyers for winger Anthony Elanga.

That’s according to a recent report from the Manchester Evening News, who claim the Red Devils are set to offload the young wide-attacker as they look to bring in funds ahead of a busy and important summer transfer window for manager Erik Ten Hag.

And after being interested in Elanga in previous windows gone by, Crystal Palace has once again emerged as a potential destination for the 21-year-old.

The Eagles’ pursuit of Elanga could also be boosted by the fact United are asking for a modest £10m in exchange for the Swedish attacker.

Since being promoted to the Red Devils’ senior first team in 2022, Elanga, who has three years left on his deal, has scored four goals and provided four assist in 55 matches in all competitions.

