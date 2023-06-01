Man United waiting for West Ham to sign their player early in June

Manchester United are ready to sell Harry Maguire.

The England international has been out of favour all season long under manager Erik Ten Hag.

Starting in just six Premier League games, it is clear that Maguire, 30, has next to know first-team future under Ten Hag and is, therefore, a genuine candidate to be sold once the summer window opens later this year.

And according to a recent report from ESPN, following strong interest in the centre-back from David Moyes back in January, the Red Devils expect the Hammers to reignite their interest again this summer.

Obviously refusing to allow the defender to leave mid-way through the campaign proved a smart decision from Ten Hag, who later lost Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez through injury, but this summer is likely to be different.

If Maguire is serious about getting his career back on track, he will need regular playing time, especially if he is to remain in Gareth Southgate’s England plans, so an Old Trafford exit seems all but nailed on.

The biggest question will be what club blinks first though – West Ham, or another.