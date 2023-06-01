Manchester United defender Harry Maguire has been linked with a move away from the club at the end of the season.

The Red Devils signed the player for a fee of around £80 million from Leicester City back in 2019 but he has been unable to live up to the expectations at Old Trafford. The defender has been criticised heavily for his error-prone performances and it seems that the Red Devils are now prepared to cash in on him.

Apparently, the central defender is valued at around £30 million this summer and it remains to be seen whether any club is willing to provide him with an exit route.

The report from Daily Mail claims that the England international could receive a £10 million pay-off from Manchester United if he leaves Old Trafford this summer. The defender has two years left on his £190,000 a week contract and he is unlikely to get a similar amount at his new club and Manchester United will have to make up the difference.

Maguire is unlikely to get opportunities next year and it makes sense for the two parties to go separate ways this summer.

Manchester United should look to cut their losses on him and invest in a quality young defender who can partner Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez at the heart of their defence.

The Red Devils are back in the Champions League and they will be looking to finish the season on a high by winning the FA Cup against arch-rivals Manchester City. They have already won the English League Cup this season.

It has been a reasonably successful season for Manchester United and it remains to be seen whether they can get rid of the deadwood and improve their squad during the summer transfer window now.