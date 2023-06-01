Manchester United have now reportedly joined the race to sign the Sporting CP midfielder Manuel Ugarte.

The 22-year-old defensive midfielder has been linked with Premier League giants Chelsea but they will now face competition from the red devils.

According to a report via Fichajes, Manchester United are hoping to sign the 22-year-old defensive midfielder who has impressed with his performances this season. Ugarte has been outstanding in the Portuguese league and he has done well in the European competitions as well.

The Uruguayan midfielder excelled against clubs like Arsenal and Tottenham in Europe earlier this season and he has the ability to thrive in the Premier League as well. Manchester United need to bring in a reliable partner for Casemiro and the 22-year-old South American seems like the ideal option.

Ugarte has the ability to play for a top European club and he could prove to be a solid long-term investment for Manchester United. Erik ten Hag could help the 22-year-old develop into a top-class player in the long run.

Ugarte is excellent at breaking up the opposition’s play and winning the ball back for his side. He will shield the back four and help with the pressing in the middle of the park.

The opportunity to play for Manchester United will be an attractive option for the player. The Red Devils will be able to offer him Champions League football next season as opposed to Chelsea who have finished in the bottom half this year.

It remains to be seen whether Manchester United can beat the competition from their Premier League rivals and agree on a fee with Sporting CP. The Red Devils could lose players like Scott McTominay in the summer and Ugarte would be a quality replacement.