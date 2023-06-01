Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta at the end of the season.

The 20-year-old Denmark striker joined the Italian club at the start of the season and he has been quite impressive for them across all competitions.

The striker has 15 goals and 7 assists across all competitions for Atalanta and Sturm Graz this season.

According to a report from Football Insider, Manchester United have been impressed with his performances and they could look to make a move for him.

Apparently, the striker will cost around £52 million this summer and it remains to be seen whether the Red Devils are prepared to pay up for him.

Manchester United are looking at Harry Kane and Victor Osimhen as potential options as well but Hojlund would be a cheaper alternative.

The 20-year-old is highly rated around Europe and he has a big future ahead of him. He has the potential to develop into a top class goalscorer and Manchester United could use someone like him.

The Red Devils have been overly dependent on Marcus Rashford this season and the 25 year old England international will need more help and support from his teammates. Hojlund could partner with him in the attack next season or he could act as an understudy to him.

The 20-year-old is immensely talented and Erik ten Hag could nurture him into a key player for Manchester United in the coming seasons.

Although the reported £52m asking price seems unreasonable right now, the player has the potential to justify the investment in the long run.

Manchester United certainly have the financial resources to get the deal done and it remains to be seen how the situation develops.