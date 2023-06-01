Michail Antonio thinks midfielder Newcastle want to sign is one of best in world

Michail Antonio believes whichever club ends up signing West Ham’s Declan Rice will have one of the world’s best defensive midfielders.

Set to leave the Hammers in search of bigger and better things, Rice is heavily linked to almost all of the world’s top clubs, including German giants Bayern Munich.

And while seeing the Englishman leave the London Stadium this month won’t be surprising, the race to sign him remains wide open with Arsenal rumoured to be frontrunners at the moment.

And speaking about just how good the Hammers’ number 41 is, fellow pro Antonio, who spoke on the ‘Filthy Fellas Podcast’ recently, said: “Think of it. What has Rodri got that Declan hasn’t? I can tell you one thing Declan has that Rodri doesn’t. Declan is fourth in the Premier League at dribbling.

“He can do everything Rodri can do, plus one. What you’re seeing is Rodri at Man City, Declan is at West Ham. Rice – you see him at a better club then you’ll see the difference.

“He has the most interceptions in the Premier League, that’s a DM’s job. He has the most drives, so he is not just cutting the ball up he’s bringing the ball up the pitch.”