Despite being at Newcastle United for less than two years, Bruno Guimaraes is already on course to become a club legend.

Joining from Lyon at the beginning of 2022, Guimaraes, 25, has wasted no time in becoming one of the Magpies’ most important players.

Having the same kind of influence that experienced captain Kieran Trippier, Guimaraes is undoubtedly a key figure in the heart of Eddie Howe’s midfield, and following what has been a brilliant individual campaign, interest in the Brazilian has predictably begun to mount.

Rumoured to be wanted by the likes of Barcelona, Real Madrid and Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool, Newcastle United’s number 39 is clearly destined for big things.

However, determined not to see their most loved player depart, according to a recent report from The Sun, the club’s hierarchy are set to offer him a deal worth £200,000-per week; a contract that would see him become the club’s highest-ever paid player.

Although the midfielder has yet to sign on the dotted line, it is believed negotiations are at an advanced stage with an agreement not too far away.

During his first 18 months on Tyneside, Guimaraes, who has also represented Brazil on 10 occasions, has scored 10 goals and provided six assists in 57 matches in all competitions.