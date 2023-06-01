Newcastle United have opened talks with German club RB Leipzig in order to sign the Hungarian midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai.

A report from Football Insider claims that the two clubs are currently negotiating a fee for the 22-year-old midfielder who has a contract with the German club until the summer of 2026.

It will be interesting to see if the Bundesliga outfit are prepared to sell him for a reasonable price this summer. Szoboszlai has a €70 million release clause in his contract and RB Leipzig could demand the clause to be paid in full as well.

The 22-year-old has been a key player for the German club this season scoring 9 goals and picking up 13 assists across all competitions.

Newcastle are in desperate need of a player like him who can open up deep defences and help create more goal-scoring opportunities in the final third. He will add a new dimension to the Newcastle attack with his set-piece prowess as well.

The Magpies have drawn 14 league matches this past season and they will have to address that problem if they want to compete for major trophies. Szoboszlai has the potential to develop into a top-class Premier League player and the opportunity to play for an ambitious club like Newcastle could be an attractive option for him.

The Magpies are one of the wealthiest clubs in the world and they have the resources to pull off the transfer. It remains to be seen whether the two parties can get the deal done in the coming weeks.