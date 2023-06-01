Newcastle United are reportedly keen on signing Arkadiusz Milik this summer.

The Marseille striker will return from his loan spell at Juventus this summer and he will be available for a permanent transfer.

According to a report from Corriere Dello Sport (h/t SportWitness), newly promoted Premier League side Burnley are keen on signing the player as well. Milik could be available for a fee of around £6-7 million.

Newcastle are certainly a bigger club and they have Champions League football at their disposal. Furthermore, they will be able to pay him more money as well. It is fair to assume that the Magpies will be an attractive destination for the player this summer and it remains to be seen whether they can get the deal done.

The 29-year-old striker has nine goals and an assist to his name across all competitions and he could prove to be a useful acquisition for Newcastle.

The Magpies need to add more quality and depth to their attack and the Polish international would be a superb acquisition.

Milik could be a backup option for Alexander Isak and Callum Wilson. Newcastle will be competing in the Champions League next year and they need a deeper squad to cope with the increased number of fixtures. Milik is likely to get ample first-team opportunities next season.

Signing a player of his quality on a bargain could prove to be a wise decision and Newcastle must look to get the deal done.